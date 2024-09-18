Antier Launches Co-Pilot Program for Enterprises to Accelerate Web3 Adoption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Initiative Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Vision and Execution for Web3 Projects



NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, a global leader in blockchain consulting and technology, has launched its Co-Pilot Program - an initiative to help enterprises turn their ambitious blockchain visions into reality.

The program offers a collaborative partnership model that goes beyond traditional outsourcing, aiming to address the critical issue of promising ideas failing to reach fruition.

Various promising Web3 projects don't see the light of the day

Despite groundbreaking ideas with the potential to disrupt and drive change, various Web3 initiatives struggle to arrive as expected.

Factors such as limited resources, lack of technical expertise, and the complexities of navigating development processes often hinder progress, causing innovative concepts to stall or be abandoned altogether.

A Revolutionary Collaboration Model

The Co-Pilot Program is tailored for enterprises with a clear product vision for the next 3 years and a commitment to bringing it to life. Participants gain access to Antier's extensive blockchain expertise, ensuring their projects are developed using cutting-edge technology and industry best practices.

"We realized that many innovative ideas weren't reaching their full potential due to execution challenges," says Vikram R. Singh, CEO of Antier. "With the Co-Pilot Program, we're not just offering services; we're investing in our partners' visions. By combining strengths, we can overcome common hurdles and bring groundbreaking solutions to market."

Why Antier's Co-Pilot Program Stands Out

Antier has collaborated with industry leaders such as SKALE and Black Tie Digital, and has been featured in prominent media outlets, including

Bitcoin, Cointelegraph, and Business Insider.

Its portfolio includes innovative projects like the Antier School of Blocktech (ASB), Edublock Pro, TOKEL, Neev Labs, Abstraxn, and InstaNodes. These ventures demonstrate Antier's commitment to leveraging blockchain technology to solve real-world problems and drive the Web3 movement.

Empowering Enterprises to Succeed

By participating in the Co-Pilot Program, enterprises can accelerate time-to-market, overcome development challenges, and benefit from Antier's extensive network and resources. Industry experts view Antier's Co-Pilot Program as a timely and necessary initiative. Antier's approach could set a new standard for how tech companies collaborate with enterprises.

About Antier

Antier

is India's largest blockchain development team, pioneering the Web3 movement to address real-world challenges.



