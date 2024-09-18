Amanda Hinman, AFMC Releases New Book On Improving Women's Lives Through Thyroid And Hormone Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Thyroid & Hormone Solution: A 5-Step Plan to Balance Your Hormones Naturally! by Amanda Hinman, AFMC

A personalized, accessible roadmap to optimizing your thyroid and hormone naturally.

- Sara Connell, best selling author and founder of Thought Leader AcademyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Hinman, AFMC provides invaluable health information in her new book The Thyroid & Hormone Solution : A 5-Step Plan to Balance Your Hormones Naturally! In this book, readers will identify the root causes of thyroid and hormone imbalances, set up a lifestyle to maximize, minimize and prioritize triggers that affect hormones, and gain valuable strategies designed to help readers heal.Functional medicine practitioner Amanda Hinman presents a personalized, accessible roadmap to optimizing your thyroid and hormone health naturally. The Thyroid & Hormone Solution delivers a targeted plan that will help you live free of the health challenges causing hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's, insulin resistance, anxiety, polycystic ovarian syndrome, hypertension, elevated cholesterol, and more.Find easy tips for nutrition, digestion, detoxification, healing, and targeted lifestyle guidance, including reframing your mindset and optimizing your personal environment. This book offers women the most up-to-date tenants for living their healthiest and most vibrant life during their 40s, 50s, and 60s.Inside Readers Will Learn· How to assess if your cells are receiving adequate nutrition· How to supercharge your immune system and feel better instantly· If your thoughts are creating damage to your health and how to change them· Quick and easy swaps to detoxify your environmentAmanda Hinman, AFMC, is the founder and CEO of Hinman Holistic Health, a health and wellness consulting company rooted in functional medicine and the creator of the Thyroid & Hormone Solution Program. Amanda has supported women in over 150 cities to optimize their hormone, mood and gut health while overcoming symptoms of hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's, insulin resistance, anxiety, high blood pressure, anemia, and more. She has been featured in Mind, Body, Green, Lifetime Magazine, Aspire Magazine, The Huffington Post, Natural Awakenings, and has been named the Best Integrative Women's Nutrition Health Coach (2021).The Thyroid & Hormone Solution: A 5-Step Plan to Balance Your Hormones Naturally! has received overwhelming advance praise.“Our modern healthcare leaves many women struggling with hormone imbalance, inflammation, and chronic unwanted symptoms and Amanda gives us a clear guide to reclaiming our health and vitality! I highly recommend this book for any women seeking empowerment and improvement in their hormone health!”-Dr. Katie Sleigh, owner of Sleigh Family Chiropractic“This book is a must read for any woman looking to uplevel her health, extend longevity and increase vitality. What's incredible is following Hinman's protocols will not only improve digestion, sleep, confidence and energy, but also increase your wealth!”-Sara Connell, best selling author and founder of Thought Leader Academy“If you are a woman over age 40 and want to uplevel your hormone health and vitality for the next several decades this book is for you. Amanda will show you what it takes to improve your nutrition, simplify your healthy habits, and shift your mindset so health improvements last.”-Suzanne Longstreet, founder of Success & Clarity“What you eat, how you move, and other daily choices greatly impact hormone-related symptoms like weight gain, low energy, and sleep. In this inspiring book, Amanda digs down to the root cause of these symptoms and walks you through the actions you can take now to get your hormones-and your body-back on track and feeling your best!”-Nancy Linnerooth, founder of Unblock ResultsExcerpt from the book:“The goal of this book is not to be the absolute authority on thyroid and hormone health (though the clients and friends who have followed the steps in this book have collectively healed from hundreds of health challenges). It is not meant to replace seeing medical professionals. The intention is to add another inspiring voice to your journey of living your truly blessed life.”The book is available for purchase on Amazon:The Thyroid & Hormone Solution: A 5-Step Plan to Balance Your Hormones Naturally! is published by Muse Literary and will be released on September 17, 2024.

