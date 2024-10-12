Ukrainian Farmers Already Harvested Over 62M T Of New Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 11, farmers in Ukraine harvested 62.2 million tonnes of new from an area of 16.8 million hectares.

That is according to the Ukrainian of Agrarian Policy and Food , Ukrinform reports.

Overall, Ukraine harvested 40.2 million tonnes of grains, 14 million tonnes of oil seeds, and almost 5 million tonnes of sugar beets.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers gathered 22.3 million tonnes of wheat from 4.9 million hectares, 5.5 million tonnes of barley from 1.4 million hectares, 465.3 thousand tonnes of peas from 212.2 thousand hectares, and 3.5 million tonnes of rapeseed from 1.3 million hectares.

In addition, farmers harvested 10.6 million tonnes of corn, 156.1 thousand tonnes of millet, and 124.3 thousand tonnes of buckwheat.

The sunflower harvest reached 8.8 million tonnes from 4.3 million hectares, while the soybean harvest reached 4.8 million tonnes from an area of 2.1 million hectares.

The leaders in terms of gross grain harvest are farmers in the Odesa region - 4.2 million tonnes, the Poltava region - 3.5 million tonnes, and the Kirovohrad region - 2.7 million tonnes.

In terms of grain yields, farmers in the Khmelnytskyi region have the best results - 65.5 c/ha, followed by farmers in Bukovyna - 63 c/ha and the Ivano-Frankivsk region – 60.2 c/ha.

The Ministry added that sugar beet harvesting is underway in 12 regions.

As reported, as of October 11, Vinnytsia region's farmers harvested 2.8 million tonnes of grain.