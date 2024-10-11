Israeli Attacks On UN Peacekeepers Breach International Charters -- Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Nasser Al-Hayen, the State of Kuwait Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, on Friday warned that the blatant Israeli aggression namely the continuous bombardment targeting UN peace-keeping is a flagrant breach of the international charters.

These offensives are also an explicit breach of Lebanon's that warrants a firm international stand, Ambassador Alhayen said, in remarks to KUNA at end of the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He held the UN Security Council and the international community responsible for halting these flagrant attacks ,namely the recent offensives on the heart of the Lebanese capital. "Silence vis a vis such crimes undermine the credibility of the United Nations," Al-Hayen warned.

Israeli forces have hit UN peacekeepers' positions in south Lebanon at least twice this week, wounding four of the peacekeepers, and yesterday, their warplanes struck in the heart of Beirut killing 22 people, wounding more than 100 and causing destruction and mayhem in residential districts.

Moreover, Ambassador Alhayen condemned the occupation authorities' campaign against the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres considering him as "personal non-grata," as well as campaigns against officials of the UN agencies for promoting facts about the tragic conditions in Gaza.

Criticizing the UNHRC, he called for taking "less politicized" and more effective resolutions, in the next sessions, for protecting human rights and bringing offenders to account particularly for the horrendous breaches in Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan.

He affirmed the adherence at the state level to the instructions by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to maintain the relief air bridge with Gaza, Sudan and the states afflicted with wars.

He underscored the eminent diplomatic role that the State of Kuwait has played to stop the genocide in Gaza and confront the occupation-based power to transform Lebanon into "another Gaza."

Ambassador Alhayen has held meetings with the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Human Rights Higher Commissioner Volker Turk, the Chairperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric, and Executive President, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain and the UN Higher Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

These meetings were part of the diplomatic efforts, partly with the Arab Group and the other GCC states, for boosting global cooperation and addressing humanitarian crises.

The UNHCR has endorsed in its current session a number of resolutions for boosting human rights in Yemen, Somalia, Congo, the Central Republic of Africa, in addition to decisions for renouncing racial indiscrimination.

The council renewed the year-long mandate of the international fact-finding mission for Sudan, extended term for some experts and rapporteurs namely those tasked with human rights issues in Afghanistan. Moreover, Mazna Al-Omair (Saudi Arabia) was elected member of the council consultative commission, representing Asia and the Pacific.

The UNHRC session had kicked off on September 9th. Mandate of Kuwait's membership in the council expires in January 2026.

The council, formed in 2006 according to a resolution by the UN General Assembly, groups 47 states. Each member is elected regularly for a three-year term and resolutions are taken by either unanimity or voting. Non of the member states enjoys veto power. (end)

