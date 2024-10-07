Account News In Brief (October 7, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK -

Turner has been reappointed as the PR agency of record for the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & (SCPRT), extending their five-year partnership. Turner has focused on elevating South Carolina's profile as a premier leisure destination, showcasing the state's beaches, cultural landmarks, and vibrant scenes. Through strategic relations, influencer campaigns, and targeted marketing efforts, Turner has secured more than 1,300 placements in publications and also resulted in significant social media engagement.



MINNEAPOLIS - Digital Sport by Hot Paper Lantern (DSHPL) has been named the public relations agency of record for Players Health. This collaboration focuses on highlighting the insurance provider's role in athlete protection. DSHPL will provide strategic PR services includes research, insights, media relations support, and content development for Players Health. DSHPL's PR strategy aims to elevate Players Health's visibility through media outreach, storytelling, and thought leadership initiatives, positioning the company as a frontrunner in athlete safety and risk management. Content development efforts will emphasize the company's products and commitment to youth sports safety.



NEW YORK - Magrino has expanded its client roster with the addition of Lasso Motel and SusieCakes. Magrino will provide strategic communications support to both brands as they seek to increase awareness and reach key consumers. Magrino will help position Lasso Motel, a new whiskey brand, as a trailblazer through editorial coverage, sourcing events, and fostering brand partnerships. SusieCakes, an American bakery chain with 28 locations, is looking to expand its reach and solidify its position as a go-to destination for classic baked goods. Magrino will develop strategic plans to support SusieCakes' growth goals and enhance its brand reputation.



ORLANDO, FL - Uproar PR has partnered with the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) to elevate its brand awareness and increase attendance. Through strategic media relations and digital services, Uproar will share stories about OMA's mission, exhibitions, collections, and special events.

Uproar's social media strategy aims to engage with target audiences, facilitate lead generation, and boost ticket sales. OMA has been providing visual art education and experiences for over 100 years.



