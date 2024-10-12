Rescuers Evacuate 12 People From Frontline Area Near Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the week, rescuers have evacuated 12 people from the frontline area near Pokrovsk, which is under constant shelling.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this on and published a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the beginning of the week, rescuers in the Donetsk region have evacuated 12 people, including two people with disabilities, from the Pokrovsk district,” the report says.

Rescuers again called on residents to evacuate to save their lives.

“Dear citizens! Do not risk your life - evacuate!” the SES stressed.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest frontline - about 300 kilometers. The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest direction.

Mandatory evacuation of civilians continues in the region. In many settlements close to the front line, children and their families are being forcibly evacuated.

