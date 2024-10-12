Second Round Of Polio Vaccination Campaign Set To Start In Gaza: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 13 (NNN-WAFA) – Gaza-based authorities said yesterday that, the second round of the polio vaccination campaign in the central Gaza Strip is scheduled to start tomorrow, for three or four days.

During the second round of the campaign, an estimated 591,700 children, aged under ten in Gaza, will be vaccinated with a second dose, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, on social X, on Friday.

A minimum of two doses of oral polio vaccine type 2 are needed to interrupt poliovirus transmission, it added.

The Gaza health authorities, the WHO, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and the UN Children's Fund, jointly carried out the campaign.

According to the WHO, around 560,000 children under ten years old were vaccinated against polio during the first round of an emergency vaccination campaign, conducted in three phases from Sept 1 to Sept 12 in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA