Second Round Of Polio Vaccination Campaign Set To Start In Gaza: Health Authorities
Date
10/12/2024 8:06:15 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Oct 13 (NNN-WAFA) – Gaza-based health authorities said yesterday that, the second round of the polio vaccination campaign in the central Gaza Strip is scheduled to start tomorrow, for three or four days.
During the second round of the campaign, an estimated 591,700 children, aged under ten in Gaza, will be vaccinated with a second dose, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, on social media platform X, on Friday.
A minimum of two doses of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 are needed to interrupt poliovirus transmission, it added.
The Gaza health authorities, the WHO, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and the UN Children's Fund, jointly carried out the campaign.
According to the WHO, around 560,000 children under ten years old were vaccinated against polio during the first round of an emergency vaccination campaign, conducted in three phases from Sept 1 to Sept 12 in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN12102024000200011047ID1108773020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.