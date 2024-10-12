Air Defense Activated In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the movement of combat drones has been recorded. Air defense has been activated.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“UAVs were spotted in the airspace. Air defense is engaging air targets,” the report says.

The Kyiv RMA urged residents of the region to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over and not to record or post the work of the defenders online.

As Ukrinform reported, the movement of combat drones was recorded in several regions.