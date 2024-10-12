Investments In Weapons Production: President Instructs Mod To Implement French Model Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the of Defense to ensure the implementation of the French model of cooperation, which involves attracting to create new production facilities.

The head of state said this in his address, Ukrinform reports.

According to Zelensky, this week Ukraine has reached new agreements on weapons,“and not just supplies – it is also production”.

“Every foreign visit is always a conversation about investment in Ukraine's industrial sector,” he said.

Ukraine's industrial capacity allows the production of far more drones, more shells, and military equipment than the country's financial capabilities allow, he said.

“But at the same time, there are many partners who, for objective reasons, cannot help with arms supplies – they do not have their own weapons, but they can help us with financing. Also, some partners have special technologies that can be used in Ukraine right now – in defense, in our active actions,” Zelensky said.

He also stressed that there is“leadership among countries that brings together others in the world for our joint production work.”

The President thanked every partner of Ukraine who has already invested in Ukraine's defense industry.“Thanks to such investments we have already significantly increased our production, especially of drones,” he said.

The head of state also announced that in France, a new model of cooperation was discussed – the creation of joint Ukrainian-French production facilities in Ukraine. This is being elaborated at the level of the Defense Ministries, he said.

Zelensky noted that the Danish model already works, when the governments of partner countries attract investments in arms production.

“We consider the new French model as an opportunity to attract investments specifically to establish new production facilities. We count on this result for Ukraine, and it is a personal task for the Minister of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries – to ensure that all our agreements are implemented,” he said.

