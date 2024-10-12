More Than 30,000 Ha Of Ukrainian Farmland Cleared Of Mines In September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In September 2024, sappers surveyed and cleared of mines more than 30,500 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine, which is 1.5 times more than in the previous month.

That is according to the of of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian farmers have been granted access to more than 231,000 hectares of farmland that has been surveyed and cleared of mines by sappers. Of these, over 30,500 hectares were returned to agricultural producers in September,” the report says.

In total, mine action operators have surveyed 257 thousand hectares of land since the beginning of 2024. The largest area surveyed was in the Kherson region - 26.2 thousand hectares in September and 210.7 thousand hectares since the beginning of the year.

Over 142,000 square kilometers in Ukraine remain contaminated with unexploded ordnance

In particular, 71 demining vehicles and 684 pyrotechnic teams - more than 4,200 specialists - were involved in humanitarian demining and rapid response in September.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 1, 2024, Ukraine signed the first contract for demining agricultural land under the state program via the ProZorro system. The Humanitarian Demining Center has signed an agreement with Ukrainian Demining Services to clear 86 hectares of agricultural land in the Shevchenkove community of the Mykolaiv region.

Photo: State Transport Special Service