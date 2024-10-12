Another 12 Children Evacuated From Dangerous Area Of Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcers from the White Angel unit evacuated six more families with 12 children aged four to 16 from the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region.
That is according to the National Police , Ukrinform reports.
“The well-coordinated work of the team and reliable transportation helped to relocate residents to a safer zone, avoiding threats,” the report says.
As reported, the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy region is located near the border with Russia and is constantly suffering from enemy shelling. On October 7, four children, a woman with limited mobility, and two adults were evacuated from the village.
