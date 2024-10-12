Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Seizure Of UNRWA Headquarters In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's seizure of the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement today, the of Foreign Affairs warned that the continuation of Israel's systematic targeting campaign against the agency aims to dismantle it and deprive millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria of its essential services, in addition to liquidating the issue of Palestinian refugees and their right to return to their areas and homes, which is guaranteed by international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, specifically UN General Assembly resolutions 194 and 237.

The Ministry also stressed that the Israeli occupation's efforts to dismantle UNRWA are a link in a chain of reprehensible targeting of the United Nations itself, including workers in its various organizations, affirming in this context that this dangerous situation places the international community before a true test, which requires immediate action to confront it firmly.

The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's full support for UNRWA, based on its firm and supportive position towards the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.