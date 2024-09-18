J&K Polls: 26.72% Voter Turnout In First 4 Hours
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A voter turnout of 26.72 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.
The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.
According to officials, a turnout of 26.72 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling.
The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling is underway in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory.
