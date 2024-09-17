American Navy commissions its first gender-neutral sub

(MENAFN) The United States Navy has officially commissioned its first gender-neutral submarine, the USS New Jersey (SSN 796), marking a significant milestone in the integration of female personnel into the submarine fleet. This Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, designed from the ground up to accommodate both male and female crew members, entered service during a commissioning ceremony held on Saturday at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown, New Jersey. The event was attended by approximately 4,000 people.



Historically, the United States Navy's submarine service was exclusively male from its inception in the early 1900s. However, this changed in 2010 when the Pentagon began allowing women to serve on submarines, necessitating retrofits to address issues related to privacy and bathroom facilities. The USS New Jersey represents a new era, as it has been designed to include gender-neutral accommodations from the start.



Commander Steve Halle, the captain of the USS New Jersey, described the commissioning as “a truly historic moment.” In his speech, he highlighted the submarine’s advanced capabilities, stating, “Today, we commissioned our ship, and she is the fastest, most advanced, fully integrated fast-attack to date. Our superior professionalism is enhanced by our crew integration and our diversity.”



Vice-Admiral Robert Gaucher, commander of Submarine Force Atlantic, emphasized that the Navy is now “fully gender-integrated.” He also noted that all future nuclear-powered submarines, including the upcoming Columbia-class, will be designed with gender-neutral features.



To accommodate the needs of both male and female crew members, several adjustments have been made to increase privacy in sleeping quarters and restrooms. Features such as access to top bunks and overhead valves have been designed to consider the height, strength, and reach of women. According to Navy Region Hawaii records cited by local news outlet NorthJersey.com, there are currently over 700 women serving in the submarine force.



The USS New Jersey is a nuclear-powered attack submarine with a crew capacity of up to 135. It measures over 115 meters in length, nearly 11 meters in width, and has a diving capability of almost 250 meters. Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin, who played a significant role in the submarine’s development, has affectionately nicknamed her “Jersey Girl.” The interior of the submarine is adorned with posters and memorabilia representing the Garden State, including a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi.

