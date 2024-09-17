Telangana CM Decries Attempts To Create Controversies Over September 17 Celebration

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Asserting that unity is the strength of Telangana, Chief A Revanth Reddy decried attempts to create controversies over celebrating September 17, which marks the erstwhile Hyderabad state's accession to the Indian Union.

Speaking at 'Praja Palana Dinotsvam (People's Governance Day)' celebrations after hoisting the Tricolour, he said that attempts from some quarters to make September 17 controversial to the detriment of Telangana's unity and integrity are unforgivable.

He stated that on September 17, 1948, the people of Telangana overthrew Nizam's autocracy, ushering in democracy.

“This was the victory of Telangana people. Politics has no place in this. It would be foolish if anyone tries to derive political mileage from this struggle,” he said.

He noted that there have been differences of opinion on how to celebrate September 17.

While some called it Liberation Day, others termed it Merger Day.

“After the people's government came to power, we decided to officially celebrate September 17. After a deep thought we felt that it would be appropriate to celebrate September 17 as People's Governance Day,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said his government added a public dimension to the auspicious day of September 17 by deciding to celebrate it as 'Praja Palana Dinotsvam'.

“People's government felt that it is wrong to act in a way to dilute the sacrifices of the martyrs by calling it merger or liberation for vested interests,” he said.

He claimed that the decision taken by the people's government reflects the aspirations of four crore people.

“It's their idea. This is inspired by the Telangana armed struggle. If anyone finds fault with this decision, it will only be for their selfish interest and not public interest. We have no self-interest in this. It is not a decision made for the sake of Congress party or our personal aspiration,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Telangana armed struggle was not against a region, caste or a religion. It was people's revolt against tyranny for their freedom and self-respect.

Stating that Telangana symbolises sacrifice, he said Telangana armed struggle hero Doddi Komaraiah was the pioneer of those sacrifices.

“The armed struggle fighters never gave up despite losing everything in the pursuit of achieving the goal. On this occasion, I pay glorious tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the armed struggle,” he said.

He mentioned that if one carefully observes the topography of Telangana it resembles a clenched fist, which is a symbol of fighting.

“It is called a fist when the five fingers are tightly pressed into the palm. It denotes the message that all races, castes, and religions are united in Telangana. It is unforgivable that some people are trying to create a dispute on September 17 to the detriment of our unity,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana had been under a dictator's rule for the last 10 years.

“The armed struggle inspired us to attain freedom for Telangana on December 3, 2023. Our thinking and our practice are always aimed at fulfilling people's aspirations. It is the reason we are officially celebrating this auspicious day as People's Governance Day,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that his government is respecting the aspirations of Telangana martyrs and the youth.

It recognised the importance of the cultural and economical revival of the Telangana State, which was destroyed in the last 10 years.

He remarked that the previous rulers considered Telangana culture as their home culture and the existence of Telangana means their family existence.

“They created an illusion that the existence of Telangana society depends on their humane approach. They never tried to understand our culture and inherent character. They forgot the history of overthrowing of Nizam's dictator rule in Telangana,” he said.

Claiming that he started a cultural renaissance soon after coming to power, he mentioned that song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam", written by Ande Sri, who voiced the aspirations of Telangana during the movement, was declared as the official song of Telangana state.

“The abbreviation of Telangana state has also been changed to TG. It's not just a change of letters but the judgment of the people's aspirations. We performed Bhumi Puja to install Telangana Talli statue in the state Secretariat recently. The Telangana Talli statue will be installed on December 9 this year on a grand scale. It has also been decided to present the film awards in the name of Telangana's Cultural Icon - Gaddar.

“The Women's University in Koti has been named after the Telangana Armed Struggle fighter Chakali Ilamma. We are moving forward to restore the Telangana's cultural glory in every aspect,” he added.