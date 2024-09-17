E& UAE Introduces Self-Activated Instant Esim With 10GB Free Data For Visitors

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi,

16th September 2024 – e& UAE has introduced an instant eSIM with 10GB of free data for visitors. The free instant eSIM can be self-activated by simply scanning a QR code and seamlessly connecting via facial recognition technology.

This innovative solution by e& UAE enables visitors to activate their Free Visitor Line eSIM as soon as they pass through immigration. By scanning the QR code and completing a quick facial recognition step, visitors are automatically connected-eliminating queues and time-consuming processes. The free eSIM also comes with 10GB of complimentary data valid for a day, ensuring visitors can connect with loved ones and access essential services immediately.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE said,“The introduction of a self-activation feature for our Free Visitor Line eSIMs is an important milestone in our journey towards digital transformation. This exemplifies our commitment to innovation while reinforcing our dedication to providing exceptional convenience for our customers. As the UAE continues to be a premier destination for tourists worldwide, we believe this initiative sets a new standard for mobile connectivity. We are proud to lead the way in offering such advanced solutions to our valued visitors.'

Over the years, the UAE has established itself as a leading tourist destination in the Middle East. Last year, Dubai alone welcomed over 17.15 million international visitors, according to the latest data published by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

e& UAE's latest offering is set to redefine the way tourists interact with digital and mobile services, making their stay in the country more enjoyable and convenient. This innovation further solidifies the UAE's status as a premier global tourism hub.