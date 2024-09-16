SAIC 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: Attracting, Developing And Nurturing Our People

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2023, we created our social communities of interest to connect employees across the enterprise that offer corporate support and informal training opportunities. They are:



Coaching: from each other on how to improve, sharing lessons learned, best practices and SAIC resources.

Family: Knowledge-sharing related to balancing work and caregiving for family members, and SAIC's benefits and resources that help with family care.

Mentoring: Sharing principals of mentoring programs across SAIC to connect and collaborate, leveraging the company's mentoring resources.

Volunteering: Learning about, supporting and promoting volunteer activities in the communities where we work. Wellness: Exchange of best practices on wellness and information on SAIC's wellness benefits.

WHEREVER WE WORK, WE EMBRACE FLEXIBILITY

Work at SAIC prioritizes flexibility, inclusion and well-being: We empower our employees to own their work experiences.

SAIC fosters a flexible environment by offering schedule options that include alternate work schedules along with increasing remote and hybrid work environments. Our definition of flexibility is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Putting our customers and their business needs first, our employees and their leaders work together to develop schedules to ensure work is done well while contributing to the employee's well-being.

Employee flexibility also helps us attract a wider talent pool and retain highly skilled people in extremely sought-after disciplines such as science, technology, engineering and cybersecurity.

The flexibility for individuals to choose a four-day workweek or a hybrid or remote work schedule helps lessen our impact on the planet too. By having fewer employees working in offices, we have been able to reduce our leased space, which leads to lower greenhouse gas emissions and paper use. Reducing or eliminating employee commutes helps our reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as well.

Attracting, Developing and Nurturing Our People

To drive employee engagement and retention, we work to create an inclusive workforce culture throughout the talent lifecycle that develops the critical skills of our employees. When we need to hire externally, we design our efforts to attract highly skilled and exceptional talent. Employee referrals often result in some of our best performing new hires. In FY24, 32% of the approximately 5,900 new employees hired came from an employee referral. We are an industry leader in the retention of our employees, consistently decreasing voluntary attrition as a percentage of employees.

Through technical and professional skills training, leadership development programs, higher education programs and tuition assistance programs for continuing education or industry certification, we invest in developing and upskilling our people. In FY24, our employees completed approximately 155,000 hours of training, or nearly six and a half hours per employee. This time included over 9,100 hours of leadership development.

