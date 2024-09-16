Egyptian Potato 'Secret Ingredient' In Macfrut 2025: Expolink

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cesena Fiera and the Egyptian Exporters Association (Expolink) have announced that Egypt has been selected as the guest of honour for the 42nd edition of the international Macfrut exhibition, in recognition of the prominent role of Egyptian companies in previous editions. The will be held in Rimini, Italy, from 6 to 8 May 2025.

A press was held in Cairo, attended by Michele Quaroni, Italy's Ambassador to Cairo, Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut, and Mostafa El Negary, Vice Chairperson of the Egyptian Exporters' Association. It also featured prominent figures from the agricultural and export sectors, Egyptian companies specializing in agricultural products and supply chains, representatives from specialized shipping and packaging companies, government agencies, and other stakeholders in the sector.





The Egyptian Exporters Association highlighted that this collaboration aims to strengthen shared visions and strategic partnerships between Egypt and Italy, facilitating the participation of Egyptian exporters in the agricultural sector and representing Egypt honourably at this global event.

Macfrut is considered one of the most important international events in the agricultural sector, serving as a vital platform for trade deals, opening new export markets, and exploring the latest innovations and trends in the field. The exhibition attracts major companies and specialized supply chains from around the world.

Mostafa El Negary emphasized that Egypt's selection as the guest of honour at Macfrut would enhance trade relations between Egypt and Italy, and more broadly with the European Union. The next edition of the exhibition will see a significant presence of Egyptian companies specializing in agricultural products, particularly vegetables and fruits.





He further announced that the 2025 edition will focus on potato products and agricultural innovations, noting that the previous year saw 30 Egyptian companies exhibiting across a 360-square-meter space, attracting 56,200 international buyers.

El Negary also highlighted the launch of a fast ferry service between Damietta Port in Egypt and Trieste, Italy, set to commence in November. This new line will create numerous opportunities for Italian investors to cultivate, market, and export various agricultural products to Africa and the Arab markets, aligning with Egypt's 2030 vision to expand its agricultural land to 12 million feddans and achieve a crop area of 21.5 million feddans.

He noted that Egypt's leadership places great importance on agricultural development, food security, and agricultural investment. This is evident through various national agricultural projects, such as the National Agricultural Intensification Project, aimed at increasing agricultural productivity by at least 20% through the development of high-yielding, climate-resistant crop varieties.

The goal is to increase agricultural exports (vegetables and fruits) to $14bn by 2030 and raise the wheat productivity per feddan to 3.3 tonnes, thereby boosting the self-sufficiency rate of wheat from 47% in 2021 to around 70% by 2030.





Michele Quaroni, Italy's Ambassador to Cairo, emphasized the geographical advantage of both Egypt and Italy in linking European and African markets, contributing to increased exports of vegetables and fruits. The Damietta-Trieste line, in particular, will play a significant role in boosting trade between the two countries, especially in the transport of perishable agricultural products.





He also lauded the selection of Egypt as the guest of honour at Macfrut, noting that Egypt is Italy's primary commercial partner for expanding trade into Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf region. This partnership aligns with Italy's“Mattei Plan,” which aims to transfer Italian expertise to Africa to foster development.





Renzo Piraccini, President of Macfrut, stated that Egypt's selection as the guest of honour reflects its pivotal role in international trade as a gateway to African and Arab markets, both in terms of products and technologies.

Piraccini added that the next edition will highlight Egypt as a key international partner, with a special focus on potato products. Additionally, a global conference on biotechnology tools in horticulture and thematic sessions will be held, along with a new feature, the“Healthy Foods Exhibition,” presented innovatively.





Macfrut is the only international trade fair covering the entire supply chain of the agricultural industry. It is a unique event that combines three key elements for sector growth: business, communication, and knowledge. The event is specifically designed for industry professionals, offers a free and exclusive service connecting exhibitors with buyers, and provides top-quality content accredited by a panel of leading global experts.