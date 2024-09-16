Exclusive Billy Joel Exhibit Extended Through Spring Of 2025 At Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man's Journey at LIMEHOF extended through Spring of 2025. Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez @myrnasuarezphoto

Extended by popular demand, 'My Life, A Piano Man's Journey' draws in tens of thousands of visitors from near & far to celebrate legendary Long Island musician.

- Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF ChairmanSTONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has announced it will be extending the run of the first ever exhibit dedicated exclusively to LIMEHOF Inductee and Legendary Long Island Musician Billy Joel.The exhibit opened last November and is currently running at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). It was initially planned to run through September 2024.The exclusive exhibit, called Billy Joel- My Life, A Piano Man's Journey spans Joel's life and career from growing up in Hicksville to his legendary run at Madison Square Garden.It includes over 50 years of Billy Joel's most cherished items including rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments and historic photos, many donated by Billy Joel himself.“The Billy Joel – My Life exhibit continues to attract enthusiastic audiences from throughout world, exceeding our expectations as his legions of fans experience every facet of Billy's incredible career in this extraordinary exhibition,” said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman.“We are thrilled that our visitors and the media have rated us one of the best Music Hall of Fame's in the country, as we showcase rare memorabilia from our Long Island Inductees representing every musical genre from rock, pop, jazz, blues hip-hop and more.”The exhibit was created by renowned designer and LIMEHOF board member Kevin O'Callaghan with direct feedback from Billy Joel himself. Upon touring it in an advanced VIP preview before it opened, Joel himself was so emotionally moved and impressed with the exhibit that he kept saying“Where did you get all of this stuff?” The exhibit has been featured in People, American Songwriter, Billboard, The New York Post, Newsday, NY1, Pix 11, News 12, NBC 4, Fox 5, and many more local and music industry news outlets.Ticket sales have been in the tens of thousands. The opening weekend alone attracted visitors from other states including New Jersey, Massachusetts and the Carolinas. Since then, visitors have traveled in from far and wide and even from overseas to see this once in a lifetime exhibit. The Hall of Fame itself was even listed on Grammy as one of the top Halls of Fame in the country to visit.The exhibit remains a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Billy Joel's life-spanning career from his roots in Hicksville and Levittown through his albums, tours, inspirations, and personal experiences. There will be more items added including rare photos, awards and other memorabilia from Billy Joel's life and career.Tickets are available now at or are available to be purchased in person at LIMEHOF. This is a timed entry exhibit so tickets will be sold by time block availability, or you can purchase VIP“any time” tickets good any time for the duration of the exhibit. For more information about LIMEHOF visit .About LIMEHOFFounded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook Village. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

