Chief Ministers Of Telangana, Andhra Greet PM Modi On Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh greeted Prime Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to the Prime Minister.

"I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health, strength, and wisdom to continue leading our nation towards progress and prosperity," CM Reddy said in his message.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, too, wished PM Modi a happy birthday.

“I pray for his good and long life in service to the nation. May our nation continue to prosper under his visionary leadership,” said CM Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S Abdul Nazeer, also greeted PM Modi.

"With great pleasure and privilege, I convey our heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Birthday, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh and on my own behalf,” reads his post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes to PM Modi, calling him an“inspirational world leader, selfless Karmayogi, and architect of modern India.”

The Jana Sena leader prayed for the Prime Minister's good health, long life, and continued strength.

“You are the embodiment of the hopes, aspirations, and patriotism of millions across this great nation. Under your visionary leadership, India has emerged as a global centre of peace, prosperity, and power. I am confident that through your leadership in building a compassionate and peaceful world, you will continue to lead the way for India to reclaim its position as a world leader (Vishwa Guru).

“The hopes and best wishes of millions of Indians around the globe are always with you. Once again, wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest Prime Minister Sir,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh's former chief minister and YSR Congress Party President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted PM Modi and wished him a long, healthy and blessed life.