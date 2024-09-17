(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan, a determined advocate for the rights of small and vulnerable nations, has consistently challenged global neo-colonial practices. As a former chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Baku has used its leadership to spotlight issues often neglected in the political mainstream. Even then, Baku continues to show its dedication to this mission. In its commitment to defending the sovereignty and independence of nations affected by neocolonialism, Azerbaijan continues to stand firm against modern colonial tactics, particularly in the Caribbean. This idea was recently reinforced by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), which condemned the Netherlands' ongoing colonial policies in its territories.

In recent decades, Western countries have continued to employ colonial strategies under new guises. While political control is often disguised as "administration," the consequences of these policies extend far beyond governance. From resource exploitation to the violation of fundamental human rights, neo-colonialism remains a grave injustice in today's world. France, for example, retains control over 13 overseas territories and interferes heavily in the internal affairs of its former colonies, perpetuating de facto colonialism. However, France is not the only nation guilty of this; the Netherlands is also deeply embedded in such practices.

In accordance, Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has condemned the new program presented by the Dutch government to the country's parliament, which the group claims continues the Netherlands' colonial control over its Caribbean territories. The new Dutch Cabinet's program asserts that legislative and strategic initiatives will be implemented in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius , and Saba , allegedly aimed at improving their welfare. However, the BIG has blasted this move, arguing that these territories, while supposedly autonomous, are fully dependent on the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Furthermore, these territories have been removed from the UN list of non-self-governing territories , raising concerns about premature and unjust exclusions from decolonisation efforts.

BIG has requested the Dutch government to respect the freedom and self-determination of the Caribbean islands and not to impede their pursuit of independence. Note that regarding a similar issue, Azerbaijan hosted an international conference not long ago in August 2023 titled“Bonaire's Pathway From Baku Through UN General Assembly to Self-Determination.” During this event, it was revealed that the island of Bonaire, along with other territories, plans to submit a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly in October, aiming to be re-listed for decolonisation. This seemed to put pressure on the Netherlands to fully decolonise the islands under its control. But it seems while traditional colonialism has receded, neo-colonialism still thrives in the Netherlands.

The removal of regions like Bonaire from the UN's list of non-self-governing territories not only raises questions, it also denies all the significant institutions of the United Nations. Since the establishment of the Special Committee on Decolonisation in 1961, the UN has been a crucial player in advancing the decolonisation agenda. The 1960 Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples remains a key document in the UN's fight against colonialism, calling for the end of foreign domination over dependent peoples. BIG's efforts to relist these islands are in line with the UN's longstanding advocacy for complete decolonisation.

Therefore, the relevance of highlighting this problem and countering neocolonial practices should be a priority for many countries.

As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated in his inaugural speech, Azerbaijan“provides and will provide support in order to completely wipe out neo-colonialism and its factors left over from this ugly history from the face of the Earth.”

In a nutshell, Baku continues to set a precedent for countries to confront these challenges head-on, shining a light on the hidden realities of neo-colonialism. The UN, BIG, and Azerbaijan's continued collaboration will be vital in securing autonomy and freedom for all peoples who are still shackled by the remnants of colonial rule.

