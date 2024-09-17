(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan, a determined advocate for the rights of small and
vulnerable nations, has consistently challenged global neo-colonial
practices. As a former chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Baku has
used its leadership to spotlight issues often neglected in the
political mainstream. Even then, Baku continues to show its
dedication to this mission. In its commitment to defending the
sovereignty and independence of nations affected by neocolonialism,
Azerbaijan continues to stand firm against modern colonial tactics,
particularly in the Caribbean. This idea was recently reinforced by
the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), which condemned the Netherlands'
ongoing colonial policies in its territories.
In recent decades, Western countries have continued to employ
colonial strategies under new guises. While political control is
often disguised as "administration," the consequences of these
policies extend far beyond governance. From resource exploitation
to the violation of fundamental human rights, neo-colonialism
remains a grave injustice in today's world. France, for example,
retains control over 13 overseas territories and interferes heavily
in the internal affairs of its former colonies, perpetuating de
facto colonialism. However, France is not the only nation guilty of
this; the Netherlands is also deeply embedded in such
practices.
In accordance, Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has
condemned the new program presented by the Dutch government to the
country's parliament, which the group claims continues the
Netherlands' colonial control over its Caribbean territories. The
new Dutch Cabinet's program asserts that legislative and strategic
initiatives will be implemented in Bonaire, Sint
Eustatius , and Saba , allegedly aimed at
improving their welfare. However, the BIG has blasted this move, arguing that these territories,
while supposedly autonomous, are fully dependent on the Kingdom of
the Netherlands. Furthermore, these territories have been removed
from the UN list of non-self-governing
territories , raising concerns about premature and unjust
exclusions from decolonisation efforts.
BIG has requested the Dutch government to respect the freedom
and self-determination of the Caribbean islands and not to impede
their pursuit of independence. Note that regarding a similar issue,
Azerbaijan hosted an international conference not long ago in
August 2023 titled“Bonaire's Pathway From Baku Through UN General
Assembly to Self-Determination.” During this event, it was revealed
that the island of Bonaire, along with other territories, plans to
submit a draft resolution to the UN General
Assembly in October, aiming to be re-listed for
decolonisation. This seemed to put pressure on the Netherlands to
fully decolonise the islands under its control. But it seems while
traditional colonialism has receded, neo-colonialism still thrives
in the Netherlands.
The removal of regions like Bonaire from the UN's list of
non-self-governing territories not only raises questions, it also
denies all the significant institutions of the United Nations.
Since the establishment of the Special Committee on Decolonisation
in 1961, the UN has been a crucial player in advancing the
decolonisation agenda. The 1960 Declaration on the Granting of
Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples remains a key
document in the UN's fight against colonialism, calling for the end
of foreign domination over dependent peoples. BIG's efforts to
relist these islands are in line with the UN's longstanding
advocacy for complete decolonisation.
Therefore, the relevance of highlighting this problem and
countering neocolonial practices should be a priority for many
countries.
As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated in his inaugural
speech, Azerbaijan“provides and will provide support in order to
completely wipe out neo-colonialism and its factors left over from
this ugly history from the face of the Earth.”
In a nutshell, Baku continues to set a precedent for countries
to confront these challenges head-on, shining a light on the hidden
realities of neo-colonialism. The UN, BIG, and Azerbaijan's
continued collaboration will be vital in securing autonomy and
freedom for all peoples who are still shackled by the remnants of
colonial rule.
