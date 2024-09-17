UAE Banking Sector's Liquid Assets Rise To Dh800 Billion By End Of Q2 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The liquid assets of the UAE's sector exceeded Dh800 billion by the end of Q2 2024, according to the latest statistics of the Central of the UAE (CBUAE).

The value of liquid assets recorded Dh801.52 billion at the end of Q2 2024, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 20.2 per cent, or Dh135 billion, compared to Dh666.6 billion at the end of Q2-23, the Central Bank said in its Core Soundness Indicators - Q2 2024 report, issued today.

The value of liquid assets in the UAE banking sector also increased quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) by 2 per cent, or Dh14.9 billion, compared to Dh786.6 billion at the end of the Q1-2024.

The bank said in its report that the value of liquid assets in the banking sector accounted for 18.9 per cent of the banking sector's total assets of Dh4.244 billion at the end of Q2 2024, up from 18.8 per cent at the end of Q1 2024.

The report noted that the UAE banking system is well-capitalised, with a total capital adequacy ratio of 18.3 percent at the end of Q2 2024, up from 18 per cent at the end of Q1 2024 and 17.9 percent at the end of Q4 2023.

The capital adequacy ratio remains well above the minimum capital adequacy ratio of 13 per cent, which includes a capital buffer of 2.5 per cent and a minimum Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.5 per cent, as stipulated in the Central Bank's regulations based on compliance with the Basel III Capital Guidelines, which banks in the UAE have been following since December 2017.

Regulatory Capital Ratios measure the amount of a bank's capital expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. A high capital adequacy ratio provides protection for depositors and promotes the stability and efficiency of the economy's financial system.

According to the Core Financial Soundness Indicators report, the banking sector's Tier 1 Capital Ratio reached 17 per cent at the end of Q2 2024, compared to 16.7 per cent at the end of Q1 2024 and 16.6 per cent at the end of Q4 2023.

The report indicated that the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 15.3 per cent at the end of Q2 2024, compared to 15 per cent at the end of Q1 2024 and 14.9 per cent at the end of Q4 2023.

