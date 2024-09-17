Maestro Path Of Thunder Selected For Turkic World Int'l Documentary Film Festival
A documentary "Maestro: The Path of Thunder" has reached the
final of the 9th Turkic World International Documentary Film
Festival, Azernews reports.
The full-length documentary narrates about the life and work of
the chief conductor of the Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony
Orchestra, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov. The film
was selected from three hundred competitive works.
The 9th Turkish World Documentary film Festival has attracted
considerable interest, receiving 300 submissions from nine
nations.
The festival is held on the initiative of the Federation of
Journalists of the Turkic World, the General Directorate of Cinema
of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, International
Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Union of Turkish World
Municipalities (TDBB), Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency
(TIKA) and Turkiye's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related
Communities (YTB).
The theme for this year is "Freedom for the Oppressed".
Participating countries include Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and North Macedonia.
In total, 12 full-length documentaries, 12 short documentaries
and 12 student documentaries, as well as a number of other works by
documentary filmmakers, have reached the final.
The gala evening and award ceremony will be held in Ankara on
October 16-18. The winning films will be presented in nine
countries.
