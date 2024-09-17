Baku Calls On Netherlands To Stop Making Statements That Further Undermine Relations With Azerbaijan
Unfortunately, the Dutch side on another occasion has been
demonstrating a biased approach vis-à-vis Azerbaijan and the
post-conflict situation in the region, Azernews
reports, citing Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, as he respond to the local media inquiry regarding
the claims in the International Security Chapter of the Government
Program of the Kingdom of the Netherlands published on 13 September
2024.
First and foremost, it is unacceptable that this country has
identified the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan
as a“takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh.” Garabagh region has always
been an integral part of our country and was under the illegal
occupation of Armenia for nearly 30 years. Turning a blind eye by
the Netherlands to this illegal act of Armenia is regretful.
Azerbaijan's measures to liberate these territories were a solemn
right of our country based on the norms and principles of
international law that could not be misjudged this or another
way.
Moreover, we resolutely reject the misnaming of the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan with fake names as“Nagorno-Karabakh.” This is
just another blatant manifestation of the territorial claims of
Armenia against Azerbaijan. We once again reiterate that there is
no administrative or geographic unit in Azerbaijan called as
“Nagorno Karabakh”, and every state and organization has to refer
to the geographic names in the internationally recognized
territories of Azerbaijan standardized by the relevant authorities
of the Republic of Azerbaijan that is also accepted within the
United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names.
We call on the Dutch side to put an end to such statements that
further undermine the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
the Netherlands and hinder the future development of the region
based on respect for the norms and principles of international
law.
It should be noted that on September 13, 2024, the government of
the Kingdom of the Netherlands presented to the public its program
reflecting plans for the current term. In the "International
Security" section, which addresses increasing conflicts, the
liberation of Azerbaijani territories is portrayed as the "seizure
of Nagorno-Karabakh."
