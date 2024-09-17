Fatima Sana Shaikh Gives Glimpse Of Her Cultural Tour Of Amsterdam’S Rijksmuseum

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Fatima Sana Shaikh on Tuesday offered her followers a peek into her cultural excursion to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

The Rijksmuseum, renowned as the national museum of the Netherlands, is celebrated for its extensive collection of Dutch art and history. Fatima's post highlighted her experience exploring the rich heritage housed within this iconic institution.

Taking to Instagram, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who boasts 3.3 million followers, shared a delightful series of photos from her visit to the Rijksmuseum. In the pictures, she is stylishly dressed in a black tee paired with black and white striped trousers, her long curly hair cascading freely and complemented by chic black sunglasses.

Alongside her fashionable look, Fatima also posted a collection of artwork from the museum, offering her followers a glimpse into the artistic treasures she encountered during her cultural outing.

The post is captioned as: "My little trip to Rijksmuseum".

On the professional front, Fatima began her acting career as a child artist in the 1997 movie 'Ishq'. The romantic masala film directed by Indra Kumar, starred Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol in the lead roles.

She also featured as a child actor in 'Chachi 420', playing the role of Bharti Ratan. Directed by Kamal Haasan, the film was an official remake of the 1996 Tamil movie 'Avvai Shanmughi'. It featured Haasan, Nassar, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, and Ayesha Jhulka.

Shaikh has starred as a child artist in movies like 'Bade Dilwala', 'Khoobsurat', and 'One 2 Ka 4'.

She gained recognition for her portrayal of freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat in the 2016 biographical sports drama film 'Dangal', directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions with Siddharth Roy Kapur under The Walt Disney Company India.

The film starred Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat, and Sanya Malhotra as Babita Phogat.

Fatima has also appeared in movies like 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Bittoo Boss', 'Akaash Vani', 'Ludo', 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Thar', and 'Dhak Dhak'.

She last featured as Indira Gandhi in 2023 biographical war film 'Sam Bahadur', based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Fatima next has 'Metro... In Dino', and 'Ul Jalool Ishq' in the pipeline.