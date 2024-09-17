Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Possible Attempt On Trump, Russian Army Expanding, International Presence In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.





POSSIBLE ATTEMPT ON TRUMP

On September 15, there was a shooting incident near the golf club of the U.S. presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump. The shooter was detained, and the politician was not injured.

 Currently, all the circumstances of the incident are unknown, so the American investigation has to establish whether there was an attempt to assassinate Trump.

 The President of Ukraine said that he was glad to learn that Donald Trump is safe and unharmed.

 Russian propaganda predictably inflates the version of a“Ukrainian trace” in the attempt, referring to the long-standing statements and actions of suspect Ryan Wesley Routh supporting Ukraine.

“Azov” and“International Legion” categorically deny any connection with Routh. All the statements and actions of this U.S. citizen are his private initiative.

 We are firmly convinced that political violence should have no place where democracy and the rule of law work.

RUSSIAN ARMY EXPANDING

Russian dictator Putin signed a decree to increase the number of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to 2.3 million people, of which 1.5 million are military personnel.

 Russia is suffering gigantic losses in the war with Ukraine and cannot cope without increasing the number of armed forces. The Kremlin got bogged down in war.

 The Russian leadership is staking on“cannon fodder” in the war with Ukraine. Their nuclear threats are just a bluff.

 At the same time, the decision to increase the size of the Russian army indicates the Kremlin's intention to continue fighting, and not to seek a political settlement.

 Therefore, both“peaceful” rhetoric and nuclear blackmail by the Russian leadership are simply disinformation to mislead the international community.

 Ukraine cannot feel safe next to a militarised monster. No“peace plans” are worth anything if they do not include effective safeguards against the Russian threat.

INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE IN KURSK REGION

On September 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with a request to join the humanitarian response in the areas of the Kursk oblast of the Russian Federation controlled by Ukraine.

 Ukraine adheres to all norms and principles of international humanitarian law and human rights, exercising effective control over certain districts of the Kursk oblast of the Russian Federation.

 The Defence Forces of Ukraine demonstrate high professionalism, in particular when it comes to the protection of the civilian population during hostilities.

 The presence of international organisations can additionally improve the quality of humanitarian response measures in the interests of the population of the Kursk oblast of the Russian Federation.

 We do not hide from the world the situation in the Russian territories controlled by Ukraine. International missions can see for themselves the groundlessness of Russian fictions about“Ukrainian atrocities.”

 The Kremlin's negative reaction to Ukraine's proposal shows Russia's contempt for its own people and their humanitarian needs, as well as its fear of allowing international observers to see the real situation