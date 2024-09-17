K’Taka BJP Leaders Celebrate PM Modi’S Birthday, Hold Series Of Events

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) Karnataka BJP celebrated Prime Narendra Modi's birthday on Tuesday by organising a series of activities, including swachhata abhiyan, an art exhibition, and blood donation camps.

While Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje picked up the broom and participated in the swachhata abhiyan (cleanliness drive), the party's state President B.Y. Vijayendra offered special prayers at a temple in native Shikaripura town in Shivamogga district and inaugurated a blood donation camp.

Karandlaje took part in the Swachata Abhiyaan organised at the BBMP Government school located close to the Bengaluru BJP headquarters in Malleshwaram locality. She cleaned the school premises along with other BJP leaders and party workers and collected the waste in the bin.

Later she participated in an event organised by the BJP Arts and Cultural Cell at the state office here to celebrate Prime Minister Modi's birthday. The Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led a life based on the principle of“nothing for himself, everything for the nation... This is the message he has conveyed to all our party workers and the younger generation."

She added that PM Modi's birthday coincided with the celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Karandlaje noted that the day also served to remember freedom fighters and great personalities who worked for the nation. Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of service as the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, the Union Minister emphasized that all his work has been focused on the welfare of the poor.

Under the Vishwakarma Scheme, financial assistance will be provided to two million artisans across the country on September 20. Initiatives like constructing toilets to enhance women's dignity and providing gas cylinders have been implemented under PM Modi's leadership. Many schemes for scheduled communities, backward classes, women, and youth have been rolled out by Prime Minister Modi, she remarked.

Karandlaje highlighted PM Modi's message that the country consists of four important groups -- farmers, women, youth, and the poor -- and praised him as a global leader who has elevated the nation's dignity on the world stage and continues to work tirelessly for India's development.

MLC C.T. Ravi inaugurated a blood donation camp at the BJP headquarters and said that the changes brought about after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister are evident. He credited PM Modi with the achievement of connecting the poor to the system.

Ravi added, "Today is not just Prime Minister Modi's birthday but also Vishwakarma Jayanti and a day that marks the liberation of the Kalyana Karnataka region from the religious extremism of Hyderabad's Nizam." He said that Prime Minister Modi has worked with the principle of putting the nation first.

Ravi said just as Mahatma Gandhi said,“My life is my message", PM Modi has also dedicated his life to the nation.

The event was attended by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, BJP State General Secretaries P. Rajeev and Nandish Reddy, State Cell Coordinator S. Dattatri, Janapada Shri Appigere Timmaraju, IGNCA Director D. Mahendra, State Convenor of the Arts and Cultural Cell Roopa Ayyar, Co-Convenor H.A. Atmananda, and other party leaders.