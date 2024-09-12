Reconstruction, Distributed Generation: Minister Galushchenko Meets With French Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and France are deepening cooperation in the and nuclear power industry, as well as other areas that are key to the restoration and modernization of Ukraine's energy system after massive Russian attacks.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the meeting of Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko with the French delegation led by Special Envoy of the President of the French Republic for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction Pierre Heilbronn, with the participation of Ambassador of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière, specific projects for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector were considered, which are expected to be financed as part of the Grant Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the French Republic in order to promote the restoration and support of critical infrastructure and the priority sectors of Ukraine's economy,” the report states.

The parties considered in detail the priority needs of Ukraine's energy sector, namely the assistance of the French side with the development of distributed generation and provision of border regions with backup power supply sources and mobile substations. Additionally, Ukrainian and French representatives spoke about medium- and long-term cooperation, in particular the development of solar energy, power transmission systems, and increasing the efficiency of oil production.

According to Galushchenko, in the course of the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of a number of energy projects, and significant support was received from the French side.

“This refers both to the supply of the necessary equipment and to short-term and long-term projects that help us prepare for the upcoming heating season and strengthen our energy infrastructure. Thanks to this cooperation, we are laying the basis for future cooperation and Ukraine's reconstruction,” Galushchenko noted.

Heilbronn expressed the interest of French companies, such as EDF, ENEDIS, Arabel Solutions, GE Vernova and Schneider Electric, in strengthening cooperation with Ukraine. In his words, such partnership can be beneficial in the short run and pave the way for long-term cooperation.

A reminder that, between October 2022 and September 2024, Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities were targeted by 1,024 Russian attacks. Since March 22, 2024, Ukraine's energy system lost over 9 gigawatts in generating capacity.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry