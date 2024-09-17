Baerbock Announces EUR 100M In“Winter Aid” To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will support Ukraine with an additional EUR 100 million in winter aid in view of continued Russian on the nation's infrastructure.

German Foreign Annalena Baerbock said this on the sidelines of the 5th of support for Moldova in Chisinau, Rheinische Post reports.

"In Ukraine, due to the destroyed infrastructure, there is not enough energy, and therefore electricity, water, and heat. Moscow seeks to make the life of people in Ukraine as terrible as possible," she said.

Support for Ukraine is "also support for Moldova and European democracy in general," added the minister.

Baerbock said that Russian leader Putin also wanted to destroy Moldova. "He achieved the opposite. Currently, Moldova, like Ukraine, is a candidate for EU membership. Now we are talking about the further stabilization of the country... The biggest concern of local residents is that, should Ukraine fall, Moldova would be next," the diplomat emphasized.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry spoke with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. In the afternoon, the minister plans to visit the center of strategic communication and fight against disinformation and propaganda in Chisinau. As journalists in Berlin were told, a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the cyber area is set to be signed.

As reported, 40 days into the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, in April 2022, Germany together with its partners - France and Romania - initiated the Moldova Platform.

The fifth conference of the Partnership Platform for Moldova is being held in Chisinau on September 17. A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle will also take place on its sidelines.