Why LAX, LAS, And LHR Should Invest In LH2, According To Idtechex Research

IDTechEx finds that the hydrogen airplane market will be worth US$28.4 billion in 2045. However, there is still a long way to go before hydrogen commercial flights take off. Along with aircraft development, infrastructure will need to be made at airports to handle liquid hydrogen. As such, it will take some key airports investing in the hydrogen infrastructure to kick-start the hydrogen-air market.

Key airports and routes that could suit hydrogen-powered air travel in the US. Source: IDTechEx

In 2023, airplanes from Los Angeles (LAX) to Las Vegas (LAS) transported nearly 3.5 million passengers, making it one of the busiest routes in the US. Additionally, it is only 380km, making it easy to complete with hydrogen power. These airports are some of the key hubs in the US, along with Atlanta, Denver, Dallas Fort Worth, and Chicago O'Hare. Adding just a few more of the most popular airports in the US to this list and creating a network of 21 airports would cover nearly 25% of the US's domestic air travel demand.

New York (JFK) to London (LHR) is one of the busiest routes in the world, with approximately 3.8 million passengers flying this route in 2023. At 5,500km it is perhaps outside the realms of possibility for hydrogen power. However, LHR would be one of the starting points for creating a hydrogen-powered network in Europe, along with other important hubs like Schiphol and Frankfurt.

Hydrogen-powered flight will not be easy. There are still many technical challenges around certification, hydrogen fuel cells, longevity, making motors powerful enough for airplanes, hydrogen storage, and more. However, getting the right airports to invest in LH2 refueling technologies will be key in getting the upcoming industry off the ground.

IDTechEx's new report, "Sustainable Future Aviation 2025-2045: Trends, Technologies, Forecasts," provides a detailed analysis of hydrogen and electric flight technologies. Its forecasts show how the industry will grow in the number of planes sold, revenue from sales in US$, battery demand for electric planes in GWh, and motor demand for planes in GW. Find out more at .

