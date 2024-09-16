Eid Mubarak! PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes For Milad-Un-Nabi, Says 'May Harmony And Togetherness Always Prevail'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on September 16 extended warm wishes for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote,“Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.