Diamond League: Qatar's Samba Secures Second Place At Brussels Finale

Doha: Qatar's Abderrahman Samba ended his season with a second-place finish in the 400m hurdles at the Diamond League finals in Brussels yesterday.

Samba clocked 48.20 seconds as Brazil's Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos won his second Diamond League title in 47.93 secs. The third place went to Rasmus Magi in 48.26 secs.

Olympic champion Rai Benjamin of the US and world champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway skipped the event. This seemed to clear the way for the Santos but Samba gave a good fight to the Brazilian until the end.

“It's my second Diamond League trophy and for me this is a great achievement. This season I have shown that I am fully recovered from the injury sustained in 2023, that is probably the most important thing for me,” said Santos.

