Overhaul operation of Iran’s thermal power plants starts

(MENAFN) According to the head of Iran’s Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH), the country has initiated an extensive overhaul of its thermal power plants. Abdolrasoul Pishahang announced that since mid-Shahrivar, which begins on August 22 in the Iranian calendar, overhaul operations have commenced on thermal power plants with a combined capacity of over 109,000 megawatts. This effort is aimed at enhancing the readiness of these facilities to meet the high electricity demand expected during the peak summer period of the following year.



The timing of these overhaul operations is strategic, as summer represents the peak demand period for electricity in Iran. To ensure that the power plants are fully operational and capable of sustaining energy production during this critical time, most of the overhaul programs are scheduled for the autumn, winter, and spring seasons. This scheduling allows for necessary maintenance and upgrades to be completed before the onset of peak demand.



The comprehensive nature of this overhaul is designed to improve the reliability and efficiency of Iran's thermal power plants, thereby supporting the country’s energy needs and ensuring a stable electricity supply during periods of high consumption. By undertaking these maintenance activities in advance, Iran aims to prevent potential disruptions and enhance overall energy security.



In summary, the ongoing overhaul operations are a proactive measure to prepare Iran’s thermal power infrastructure for the future, focusing on maintaining and boosting the capacity of power plants to meet the increased electricity demands anticipated during the upcoming summer peaks.

