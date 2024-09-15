Salvadoran Police Chief Dies In Helicopter Crash Amid Gang Crackdown

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) El Salvador's military says the national director, other high-ranking police officials and a fugitive banker were among nine people killed in a military helicopter crash in a rural part of the country. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, following the accident, announced that he would request an international investigation.“What happened cannot simply be considered an 'accident'; it must be thoroughly investigated with all possible consequences. We will request international assistance,” the president posted on X. The reason for the investigation appeared to be centered around ex-banker Manuel Coto who was onboard the helicopter....“on the aircraft, being transported under police custody, was Manuel Coto, former manager of Cosavi (Savings Cooperative). Coto, who had been a fugitive and was arrested in Honduras, was accused as the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of around 35 million dollars during his time as manager of the Santa Victoria Savings and Credit Cooperative (Cosavi).

“Our tactical operations team, along with other institutions of the National System, headed to the site shown above where the helicopter crashed in the Pasaquina district, Northern La Unión, to provide any necessary assistance,” Civil Protection reported on X. The director of the police and leader of the“war” against gangs, Commissioner Mauricio Arriaza, and his companions died on Sunday when the military helicopter they were traveling in“crashed” in northeastern El Salvador, the army reported on Monday.“We regret to confirm the death of all the people traveling in the UH-1H helicopter of the Salvadoran Air Force, which crashed in Pasaquina, La Unión,” about 180 km northeast of San Salvador, the Armed Forces said on social media platform X. They added that the director of @PNCSV, General Commissioner Mauricio Arriaza Chicas was also on board.” Authorities have not yet identified the crew of the aircraft or the rest of the personnel accompanying Commissioner Arriaza.