Iran’s renewable power plants’ electricity generation surges by 23 percent

(MENAFN) In the previous Iranian calendar month of Mordad, which spanned from July 22 to August 22, Iran's power plants generated a total of 264 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity. This represents a notable 23-percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. According to data from Iran's Renewable and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the cumulative electricity generation from renewable sources since the start of the current Iranian calendar year, beginning on March 20, has exceeded 1,280 million kWh. Additionally, there was a nine percent rise in renewable electricity production in the fourth Iranian calendar month of Tir, which ended on July 21, compared to the preceding month.



The Iranian government has been actively pursuing the growth and development of renewable energy sources in recent years. Efforts to diversify financing models for renewable projects, increase the ceiling for guaranteed electricity purchases, and facilitate the trading of renewable electricity on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) have been key strategies. Moreover, there has been a focus on enabling the export of renewable electricity, all aimed at bolstering the sector and expanding its capacity.



As of late July, SATBA Head Mahmoud Kamani announced that 600 renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 13,500 megawatts (MW) are under construction across Iran. Once these plants are operational, they are expected to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s total power generation to 15 percent. Kamani expressed optimism that this share will surpass 15 percent within the next two years, reflecting a significant commitment to enhancing Iran’s renewable energy infrastructure.



The Iranian Energy Ministry has set an ambitious goal to add 10,000 MW to the nation's renewable power capacity by the end of the current government administration in August 2025. This target represents a 13-fold increase from the approximately 800 MW of renewable power capacity recorded when the current administration began in August 2021. In January 2022, the Energy Ministry, alongside private contractors, signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to advance the construction of new renewable power plants, marking a significant step towards achieving these ambitious capacity expansion goals.

