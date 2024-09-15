عربي


Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Costa Rica

9/15/2024 2:22:00 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Costa Rica HE Rodrigo Chaves Robles on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

