S Jaishankar's Geneva Visit Highlights EFTA Trade Deal And International Partnerships

Indian External Affairs S Jaishankar concluded a two-day visit to Geneva on Friday, where he engaged in comprehensive discussions with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The talks centred on strengthening bilateral relations and maximising the potential of the recently signed trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

The Indian of External Affairs reported that Minister Cassis extended a special welcome to his Indian counterpart in Geneva.

Their dialogue focused particularly on leveraging the Free Trade Agreement between India and the EFTA states-Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein-to enhance trade and investment opportunities.

This meeting follows India's signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA in March, which secured a USD 100 billion investment commitment from the four European nations.

The ministers also exchanged views on various global and regional matters of mutual concern.

During his visit, Minister Jaishankar met with key figures from international organisations based in Geneva.

He held discussions with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and World Health Organisation Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In these meetings, the Indian minister outlined India's stance on multilateralism and shared perspectives on human rights developments.

He also explored avenues to strengthen cooperation in public health and promote traditional medicine systems on a global scale.

This diplomatic engagement underscores India's efforts to bolster its international partnerships and its active participation in global forums.

