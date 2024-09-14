Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy's Special Anniversary Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tai Ji Men's Celestial Dragon, symbolizing compassion, courage, and wisdom, will bless the Earth during the academy's anniversary festivities, offering a memorable and uplifting experience for all attendees.

Tai Ji Men will showcase the powerful Celestial Drum Performance, inspiring attendees with the positive of its synchronized drumbeats and the joyful spirit of the drummers.

Tai Ji Men's Lantern Dance symbolizes the guiding light of conscience leading toward a brighter future.

Full Moon, Full Hearts: Good Qi, Good Fortune, and Good Life

CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy is thrilled to announce a series of unique events in September, celebrating the International Month of Love and Peace, the Moon Festival, and the anniversaries of its Pasadena and Walnut academies. These celebrations will offer a perfect opportunity to embrace cultural heritage, mindfulness, and togetherness.On September 15, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, the Pasadena academy, located at 570 E. Orange Grove Blvd., will mark its 1st anniversary. Two weeks later, on September 29, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM, the Walnut academy will celebrate its 24th anniversary at 385 S. Lemon Ave., Suite G, Walnut, CA. Each event promises a vibrant display of culture and positive energy that encapsulates the spirit of Tai Ji Men.Community leaders and public figures from across the region will be in attendance, underscoring the significance of Tai Ji Men's impact on the local community. Expected guests include LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger's representative Jimmy Wu, South Pasadena Mayor Evelyn G. Zneimer, Pasadena Council Member Tyron Hampton, Arcadia Council Member Eileen Wang, Vice President of PUSD Board Jennifer Hall Lee, and Mt. San Antonio College President Martha Garcia.Themed "Full Moon, Full Hearts: Celebrating Togetherness and Happiness" in Pasadena and "Good Qi, Good Fortune, and Good Life" in Walnut, both celebrations will feature a dazzling array of performances that highlight Tai Ji Men's rich cultural legacy. Attendees will be treated to a powerful drum performance, a graceful Lantern Dance, and the awe-inspiring appearance of Tai Ji Men's Celestial Dragon. The Celestial Dragon, a symbol of compassion, courage, and true wisdom, will offer its blessings to the Earth during the festivities, ensuring a memorable and uplifting experience for all who attend.These cultural performances are not only intended to entertain but also to spread positive energy and happiness. Each element of the celebration is designed to embody the teachings of Tai Ji Men, promoting the balance of yin and yang, personal well-being, and communal harmony.In addition to the performances, the events will also serve as a platform to showcase Tai Ji Men's efforts in promoting love, peace, and conscience on a global scale. Since May of this year, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, has led its members on a journey through Italy, the Vatican, Greece, and the five nations of Central Asia. One of the highlights of this mission was Dr. Hong's meeting with Pope Francis, during which Dr. Hong shared with the Pope the concept of conscience and Tai Ji Men members' efforts in promoting the International Day of Conscience worldwide.Reflecting on Tai Ji Men's impact, Walnut Mayor Linda Freedman sent a heartfelt video message, celebrating the academy's accomplishments:“We are blessed to have a Tai Ji Men Academy here in our own city. But I do want to congratulate Dr. Hong and the academy on their one-year anniversary for Tai Ji Men Academy in Pasadena. I was able to attend the opening, and it was fantastic. The message of spreading love, peace, and conscience throughout the world cannot be more important than it is today. So congratulations, and keep doing the good work!”Tai Ji Men's influence goes well beyond its public welfare efforts, deeply touching the personal lives of its members, many of whom share their inspiring stories of healing, growth, and transformation.One such member, William Stevenson, 87, a former songwriter and record producer for the iconic Motown group of labels, shared his personal testimony of recovery and gratitude. Through the practice of Tai Ji Men Qigong, Stevenson experienced what he describes as a“miraculous recovery.” He credits the exercises and teachings of Tai Ji Men for his return to health, exclaiming,“Tai Ji Men Qigong is amazing.”Similarly, Logan Wilbur, a college ESL instructor, expressed his deep gratitude for Tai Ji Men's presence in Pasadena. After searching for an organization dedicated to global well-being, Wilbur found exactly what he needed in Tai Ji Men. Since joining the academy, he has felt a profound connection to something greater, which has helped him on the journey of healing both mentally and physically. Tai Ji Men has also guided him toward right thoughts and actions, fostering his personal growth and empowering him to spread light and positivity to those around him.Another powerful story comes from Michael Selfridge, who joined Tai Ji Men seeking spiritual growth and stress management. Before finding the academy, his stressful job often caused him to take out his frustrations on his wife, which left him feeling guilty and disheartened. However, Tai Ji Men has taught him the wisdom of balance, a fundamental principle of yin and yang, helping him regain his inner peace. He now finds solace in Tai Ji Men's supportive environment, where self-improvement is the collective goal. This positive space has provided him with a sanctuary from the pressures of daily life, allowing him to thrive both personally and spiritually.Lastly, Dao Lu, a well-known Vietnamese ink wash painter, experienced a significant improvement in his kidney function-from 38% to 55%-within two months of practicing Tai Ji Men Qigong. Lu attributes this extraordinary recovery to the benefits of Tai Ji Men Qigong, noting that kidney damage is typically irreversible.As Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy celebrates its anniversaries, everyone is invited to join in the festivities and experience the joy, peace, and cultural richness that Tai Ji Men embodies. Through these events, Tai Ji Men continues its mission to build a more harmonious and inclusive world, one that is filled with love, peace, and shared humanity.About Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is an international, non-profit cultural organization committed to preserving culture and promoting the physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of people worldwide. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the head of Tai Ji Men, established four Tai Ji Men Qigong Academies in the United States, beginning with Los Angeles in 2000, followed by San Jose, California in 2001. In October 2023, he expanded further by founding two more academies, in Santa Clara and Pasadena, California. To date, there are 21 Tai Ji Men academies globally.Dr. Hong has led members of Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love to take on self-funded tours to 109 nations, promoting a culture of peace with love and conscience. His efforts were instrumental in the United Nations' designation of April 5 as the International Day of Conscience in 2019, and in March 2023, he was honored with the U.S. President's Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the 1.2 million hours of service that Dr. Hong and members of the Federation of World Peace and Love have dedicated to the nation.Contacts of Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy:.........

