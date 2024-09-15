PM Modi Extends Engineers' Day Greetings, Pays Tribute To M Visvesvaraya: 'Driving Progress In Every Field'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Engineers' Day 2024: Prime Narendra Modi extended Engineers Day greetings on September 15. Commemorating renowned Indian civil engineer, administrator, and statesman - Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya - on this auspicious occasion, PM Modi wished all engineers for their contributions to progress, innovation and problem-solving solutions.

Taking to social X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister posted a one minute twenty-nine second paying tribute to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

| Shortfall in young engineers threatens nuclear renaissance

The caption to the post reads,“Engineers Day greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges.” The post further states,“Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known.”

Engineers' Day celebrations take place every year to honour and recognise the contributions and achievements of engineers. This day is celebrated on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya who is renowned for his pioneering work in civil engineering and contributions to the nation's infrastructure development.

| Three Libyan oil fields receive instructions to resume production, engineers say

M Visvesvaraya made groundbreaking contributions to the field of civil engineering, including implementation of significant infrastructure projects and in development of their design. He was born on September 15 in the year 1861. Hence on this day we celebrate 163rd birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya and Engineers' Day.

| China's AI engineers are secretly accessing banned Nvidia chips

This day serves honours all engineers for their innovations, dedication, and ingenuity, who serve as the backbone of the society. Engineers' contributions span various sectors, including civil, mechanical, electrical, computer, aerospace, and biomedical engineering. Roads, bridges, skyscrapers, life-saving medical devices, cutting-edge software , and more- all are a possible due to the significant contributions of these masterminds.