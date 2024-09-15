Happy Onam 2024: PM Modi Extends Wishes To Everyone: 'Celebrate The Glorious Culture Of Kerala'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eulogising Kerala's rich culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, extended wishes for the Onam festival. In a social media post, PM Modi wished everyone a“joyous Onam” and aspired for“peace, prosperity, and wellness”.
"Wishing everyone a joyous Onam. May there be peace, prosperity and wellness all over," Modi said on X. PM Modi also said that the ten-day-long festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and the Malayali community all over the world.
"This festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and is marked enthusiastically by the Malayali community all over the world," the prime minister said.
