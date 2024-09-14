'I Was In Bed Putting On A Fake Smile..,' Men Allege Ex-Abercrombie Boss Mike Jeffries Over Sexual Harassment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries faces allegations of sexual exploitation from several men, with claims of abuse and drugging during modelling events.

As per BBC report, some of these men claim they were abused, while others allege they were drugged. Luke describes his astonishment as he was led into Jeffries' luxurious hotel suite in Spain in 2011.

“It looked like a movie set from an Abercrombie store,” he said, noting that he initially thought the event was meant to be a photoshoot.

He said that the room was dimly lit with erotic photos of men's abs adorning the dark walls.“In the middle, a group of assistants dressed in Abercrombie & Fitch uniforms - polos, blue jeans and flip-flops - were casually folding clothes on a table, pretending to be shop workers,” he added.

At age 20, Luke recounts being invited to appear in a company advertisement if he travelled from his home in Los Angeles to Madrid to meet the CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F).

He said that the offer came through a modelling website from someone claiming to be a talent scout and executive assistant for Jeffries, who was then the head of the high-profile teen retailer, BBC reported.