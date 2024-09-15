Russia Deploys Seven Missile Carriers To Black Sea, Total Volley - Up To 48“Calibers”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 16 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which seven are carriers of Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 48 missiles.

This is reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 5 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of the Russian Federation:



8 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, 6 of which continued to the Bosphorus; 12 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 4 of them were heading from the Bosphorus.

As reported, a large amphibious assault ship , which the Russian military is trying to disguise, has docked in the Oil Harbor of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.