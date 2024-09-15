Algeria President Re-Elected With 84.3 Percent Of Votes
Date
9/15/2024 1:07:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won a second term
with 84.3 percent of the vote in last week's election, final
results announced Saturday showed, down from an initial count
contested by rivals, Azernews reports citing Arab
News.
The preliminary results issued by the North African country's
electoral authority ANIE on Sunday gave Tebboune nearly 95 percent
support, prompting other candidates to challenge the results in
appeals to the Constitutional Court.
The court's president, Omar Belhadj, announced on Saturday the
official count, with Tebboune far ahead of his only two
challengers.
“We announce that Mr Tebboune is elected for a
second term, and will assume his responsibilities when he swears
in,” Belhadj said in remarks broadcast live on national TV and
radio stations.
The 78-year-old incumbent had been widely expected to breeze
through the election and was focused instead on securing a high
turnout, which according to Belhadj stood at 46.1 percent in the
September 7 ballot.
More than 24 million Algerians were registered to vote in this
election.
MENAFN15092024000195011045ID1108674678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.