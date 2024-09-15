عربي


Uttar Pradesh News: 13 Rescued, 8 Confirmed Dead As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Meerut

9/15/2024 12:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As per the Information Department, out of the 15 people trapped, 13 have been rescued and 8 of them have lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut yesterday. The rescue operations are underway.

Live Mint

