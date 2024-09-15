Uttar Pradesh News: 13 Rescued, 8 Confirmed Dead As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Meerut
Date
9/15/2024 12:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As per the Information Department, out of the 15 people trapped, 13 have been rescued and 8 of them have lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut yesterday. The rescue operations are underway.
MENAFN15092024007365015876ID1108674625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.