Uttar Pradesh News: 13 Rescued, 8 Confirmed Dead As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Meerut

( MENAFN - Live Mint) As per the Information Department, out of the 15 people trapped, 13 have been rescued and 8 of them have lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut yesterday. The rescue operations are underway.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.