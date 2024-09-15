Demi Moore Gives Bruce Willis’ Health Update: In Stable Place

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) Demi Moore has talked about her former-husband Bruce Willis' and said that he is“in a stable place.”

The star appeared on an episode of“The Drew Barrymore Show”, and the two actresses discussed their previous work on 2003's“Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle”, in which Willis had an appearance.

Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, said:“Given the givens, he is in a stable place.”

She continued:“What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at. You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment.”

Moore and the“Die Hard” star have children Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, reports deadline.

“And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness. When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share,” Moore said.

In 2022, it was announced that the now 69-year-old veteran actor would be taking a step back from his acting career following a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that affects the way one communicates.

In 2023, the family released a statement, where they said that the actor's condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, the most common type of dementia and which has no treatment available.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the statement read.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Last year, Tallulah also appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and said that her is the same, which she thinks“in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I'm with him. And it's my dad and he loves me, which is really special.”