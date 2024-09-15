Russians Fired 76 Times At Sumy Region's Border Over Last Day, Two Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, September 14, Russian fired 76 times at the border communities of Sumy region, with a total of 209 explosions recorded.

This was reported on by the Sumy RMA, Ukrinform reports.

“The Sumy, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Krasnopilska, Esman, Bilopilia, Druzhbivska, Novoslobidska, Seredyna-Budska, Shalyhinska, Khotynska, Mykolayivska communities were shelled,” the report says.

The enemy struck the Khotyn community with guided aerial bombs (4 explosions), as a result of which two people were injured.

In addition, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the territory of the Mykolaiv community. Residents of the Sumy (4 explosions), Yunakivska (2 explosions ), Bilopilia (4 explosions) and Shalyhinska (1 explosion) communities were also affected by these munitions. The territory of the latter was also shelled with mortars (28 explosions), and Bilopilia community was attacked three times from UAVs.

The enemy fired artillery and mortar shells at Krasnopilska community (39 and 11 explosions, respectively), and attacked with FPV drones (5 explosions) and UAVs (4 explosions).

Equipment and shelters damaged inregion as result of shelling of power facility, one person killed

The territories of Druzhbivska (4 explosions), Seredyno-Budska (1 explosion), Novoslobidska (2 explosions), Esman (46 explosions) and Velykopysarivska (6 explosions) communities also came under mortar fire.

In addition to mortars, the enemy fired at the settlements of the Esman and Novoslobid communities with FPV drones (five and seven respectively). And the Russians attacked the Velykopysarivska community with a UAV (5 explosions) and used FPV drones (13 explosions).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 13, Russian troops again attacked the village of Yampil in Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, injuring nine people.