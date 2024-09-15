Tehran's Concerns Over Zangazur Corridor: Closer Look At Economic And Geopolitical Implications

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
For the past few days the prospect of launching the
Zangezur Corridor has reemerged as a key issue in regional
discussions, stirring debates among major South Caucasus players.
Certainly, Iranian officials and experts have been particularly
vocal, raising concerns about the proposed transport
route.
As we have previously reported, on September 2, Iran's Ministry
of Foreign Affairs expressed worry about "potential geopolitical changes in the South
Caucasus." Mojtaba Demirchilu, head of the Eurasian Department
at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Russian
Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov to discuss the "inadmissibility
of altering internationally recognized borders in the region."
Tehran has voiced its dissatisfaction with Moscow's support for the
corridor project, which aims to connect Azerbaijan's western
regions with Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.
As much as Iran's concerns can founded as a political or
Tehran's says 'perceived as a challenge to her traditional Caucasus
policy', this issue also needs to be rated from economic
perspectives as well. Indeed as it's stated, for Iran, the Zangezur
Corridor, which connects mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan via
Armenian territory, is seen as a potential threat to its
geopolitical position. Note that the corridor is set to become a
crucial link in the global transport network, bridging the East and
West, and opening new trade opportunities between China, Türkiye,
Europe, and the Caucasus.
So what makes Tehran so concerned about?
One primary concern for Iran is the potential loss of transit
revenues. The volume of transit goods passing through Iran has
increased by 30% compared to the previous year. From March 2023 to
January 2024, 14.2 million tons of cargo transited Iran, generating
approximately $1 billion in revenue during these ten months.
Given Iran's ongoing economic distress exacerbated by sanctions
since change of regime in 1979, this income is vital. TThe
increasing number and scope of sanctions have severely impacted
Iran's economic prospects, making transit revenue a critical
lifeline. Even by checking the reports in US
Department's official website , we can easily say how much
nation is deprived in terms profitable gains. For Iran, which is
experiencing such economic and political distress, earning income
as a transit country is the last resort.
Additionally, Türkiye's foreign trade strategy has increasingly
prioritized Central Asia. In general, the realization of the
principles of the "United Turkic World" has seriously increased the
development trends towards Asia in Türkiye's foreign economic
policy. By the end of 2023, trade turnover between Türkiye and
Kazakhstan reached a record $6.4 billion, with Uzbekistan also
showing significant growth with whopping 3 billion dollars and with
a prospect of reaching 5 billion dollars in the upcoming years.
Türkiye is one of the five main trading partners of the Central
Asian countries, and Türkiye has become the number one exporter for
Turkmenistan in recent years, surpassing China. Therefore, if there
is no Zangezur Corridor, Türkiye's increased trade turnover in
Central Asia will mean an opportunity for Iran to obtain excellent
transit revenues, and an additional obstacle and more costs for
Türkiye itself. We all know that, as Moscow preoccupied with the
conflict in Ukraine and redirecting its focus away from the South
Caucasus, Tehran is eager to assert its influence in the
region.
However, Iran might benefit from re-evaluating its stance.
Strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye could open
new opportunities for Iran. Amid growing Western isolation and
increasingly stringent sanctions, Iran could leverage the Zangezur
Corridor to enhance its position in international trade.
Future initiatives: A win - win situation for all the
countries
In his recent interview with Azerbaijani channel Real TV,
spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan
Hajizada said Azerbaijan is working on building communication lines
through Iran. Given the context, as it was before the Zangezur
Corridor is still keeping its relevancy, and it is more than just a
transport route; it represents a significant element of the new
geopolitical reality in the South Caucasus. Its launch poses no
threat to Iran and, as mentioned earlier, does not aim to alter the
border between Iran and Armenia. Therefore, instead of viewing the
Zangezur Corridor with hostility, Tehran should consider it as an
opportunity to enhance its economic and political position in the
region. Also adding the fact that as mentioned abovem, corridor is
set to become a crucial link in the global transport network,
bridging the East and West, and opening new trade opportunities
between China, Türkiye, Europe, and the Caucasus, so it is indeed a
win-win situation for all the parties.
