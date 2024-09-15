Maggi With Roti: New Video Of Food 'Jugad' Goes Viral Netizens Share Their Own Twists, 'Please Add Some...'
Date
9/15/2024 1:22:56 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maggi, one of the classic two-minute dishes, is making headlines again, this time for yet another reason but with a unique twist.
The latest viral video, combining the all-time favourite noodles with the Indian bread - roti- took Maggi lovers by storm, who reacted to the social media post. Maggi has always been the focus for new inventive ways of enjoying the savoury dish; from new inventions involving vegetables, gol gappa, and chips to now roti, this dish has seen it all.
A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the ultimate combination of Maggi with roti, which has thrown netizens into a frenzy. The viral video showcases the epitome of Desi Jugaad. The clip shows the hostel girl and her roommate devouring Maggi with roti instead of sabzi.
The video, captioned“Try karke batao,” has garnered over 34,00 likes. Also Read
| 'Maggi wale golgappe': Netizens say 'Acha combination' after recipe goes viral
Netizens strongly reacted to the post that has“PG Jugad” title superimposed on the clip. While some embraced the unconventional pairing, others suggested different combinations and brought in focus Maggi's adaptability in Indian cuisine. Also Read
| YouTuber reveals IndiGo's Upma, Poha, Dal Chawal exceed Maggi's sodium level
Over the bizarre food combination, a user stated,“When maggi came to India initially people used to eat it as a sabji." A second user commented, "If u are already trying this please add some chocolate syrup too.”
Another user remarked,“I tried this 1yr ago its definitely taste good.” A fourth user said,“Maggi with Rice and punjabi tadka. Also a great combination .” A fifth user noted,“Maggi is used as everything except the way its supposed to be used.”
MENAFN15092024007365015876ID1108674686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.