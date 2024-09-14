Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 72 Of 76 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight
9/14/2024 6:08:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 14, the Air Defense Forces shot down 72 Shahed attack drones launched by Russia at Ukraine.
The Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones on the night of September 14.
In total, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 76 drones launched from Russia's Kursk and Yeysk directions and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The Air Force, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and EW units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.
As many as 72 attack UAVs were shot down over the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Sumy regions.
The Air Force added that it lost track of two more drones on the territory of Ukraine, while two more returned to Russia.
As reported by Ukrinform, debris fell on the territory of a utility company in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv during a Russian drone attack on the city on the night of September 14.
