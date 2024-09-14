ZEE 24 Kalak's Groundbreaking Flood Reportage Sparks Action And Aid Across Gujarat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In the face of unprecedented rainfall and floods that ravaged various districts of Gujarat, ZEE 24 Kalak emerged as a beacon of reliable information and life-saving coverage. The channel's comprehensive, round-the-clock reporting not only helped raise awareness but also galvanized swift governmental action and relief efforts across the state. From Vadodara to the rural hinterlands of South Gujarat, ZEE 24 Kalak's efforts were critical in mitigating the disaster's impact and ensuring public safety.



ZEE 24 Kalak's on-ground reporting during the catastrophic floods in Vadodara, triggered by heavy rainfall and the overflowing Vishwamitri river, played a pivotal role in alerting residents and aiding timely evacuations. Broadcasting urgent video messages from authorities and issuing breaking news alerts, the channel helped families in high-risk areas like Karelibagh, Sayajiganj, Sama, and Harni prepare and evacuate. By coordinating with the NDRF and Army, they facilitated rescues and relief efforts, while their real-time coverage of washed-out roads prompted immediate government action, restoring vital routes, including the one to the Statue of Unity, within hours.



Mr. Dixit Soni, Editor of ZEE 24 Kalak, praised the team's dedication during the crisis:“This was not just about covering a flood, it was about protecting our citizens. We worked tirelessly to provide up-to-the-minute information, ensuring that residents could make informed decisions. Our priority was to cover every aspect of this disaster – from early warnings to post-flood recovery – so that the people of Gujarat were never left in the dark.”



ZEE 24 Kalak's flood coverage extended beyond Vadodara, highlighting Cyclone Asani's impact in Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Kutch. As the first news team in Mandvi, they reported on submerged homes and shops, including those of officials. In Koteshwar, near the India-Pakistan border, ZEE 24 Kalak exclusively covered rescue efforts, showing the administration's efforts to provide food, water, and shelter to stranded residents.



Additionally, the channel highlighted the struggles of Gujarat's farmers, who faced huge losses during the Kharif season due to crop damage. ZEE 24 Kalak's reports on the destruction of cotton, groundnut, and soybean crops drew national attention, prompting the government to survey the affected areas and announce relief. The government soon began damage assessments and promised financial aid to the affected farmers.



Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, highlighted the channel's role in driving positive action, highlighted,“ZEE 24 Kalak has consistently upheld the highest standards of journalism, and during the Gujarat floods, we went beyond reporting – we acted as a lifeline for many citizens. From bringing attention to dangerous conditions to showcasing the administration's relief work, we played a crucial role in ensuring that help arrived when it was needed most. Our flood coverage reflects the power of responsible journalism in safeguarding communities and holding authorities accountable.”



ZEE 24 Kalak's marathon coverage, branded 'Khadama Gujarat', played a crucial role in documenting infrastructure damage across the state. The team's detailed reports on poor road conditions in major cities and highways prompted swift action from the Chief Minister, who ordered immediate repairs. In South Gujarat, particularly in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Bharuch, the channel provided life-saving updates during the floods, coordinating rescue efforts and aid distribution. ZEE 24 Kalak's impactful reporting not only informed the public but also drove swift governmental action, ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens during the crisis.



